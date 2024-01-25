Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $237.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $239.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.84.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.