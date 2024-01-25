Martin Midstream Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.1% annually over the last three years.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of MMLP opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Insider Transactions at Martin Midstream Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 19,500 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $48,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,656,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,006.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 11,892 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $29,611.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668,521 shares in the company, valued at $9,134,617.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 19,500 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,555.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,656,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,006.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 91,260 shares of company stock valued at $226,216. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

