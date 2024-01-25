Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 14,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,350,000 after buying an additional 100,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,988,040. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $72.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

