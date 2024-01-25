Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $438.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $419.92 and a 200-day moving average of $405.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $440.94. The company has a market capitalization of $411.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,262 shares of company stock worth $201,031,282 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

