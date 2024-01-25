Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.90.

MA opened at $438.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $411.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $440.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.92 and its 200-day moving average is $405.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,262 shares of company stock worth $201,031,282 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

