Matson Money. Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,465,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 6.0% of Matson Money. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $165,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $116.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,311,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,863. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.57. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

