Matson Money. Inc. Has $135.04 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,098,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,326 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.9% of Matson Money. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Matson Money. Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $135,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,069,115 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

