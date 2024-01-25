Matson Money. Inc. Has $328.05 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,616,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,708 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 11.9% of Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Matson Money. Inc. owned 5.08% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $328,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VLUE stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.14. 308,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.48. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

