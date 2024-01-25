Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,732,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 116,476 shares during the period. Maximus comprises about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 9.43% of Maximus worth $428,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Maximus by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Maximus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMS. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.48. 140,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,597. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.86 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 45.63%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

