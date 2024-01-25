McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.85 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:MKC traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $148,700,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,153,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

