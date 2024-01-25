McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $29,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cercano Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 51,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 385.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 26.3% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $485.00 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $494.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

