Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,659,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total value of $7,722,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total transaction of $7,722,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 851,609 shares of company stock worth $291,298,032 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ META traded up $4.21 on Thursday, reaching $394.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,011,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,526,551. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.30 and a 1 year high of $396.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.