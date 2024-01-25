Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META stock traded up $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $393.17. 11,213,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,000,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.30 and a twelve month high of $396.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.09.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 851,609 shares of company stock valued at $291,298,032. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

