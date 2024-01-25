Meta Platforms’ (META) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $400.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on META. Wedbush lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $368.09.

Shares of META stock opened at $390.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $140.31 and a fifty-two week high of $396.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 851,609 shares of company stock worth $291,298,032. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

