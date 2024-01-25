MetaMUI Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $120,849.94 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $128.74 million and $120,849.94 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was January 3rd, 2021. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

