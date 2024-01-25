MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MetLife by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 38.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 4.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

MET traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,017. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

Get Our Latest Report on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.