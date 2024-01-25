Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 1,880 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

