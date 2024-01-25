Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 8,900 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $29,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GILD traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $80.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,306,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

