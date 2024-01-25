Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 26,150 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.21. 9,563,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,775,401. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.