Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.26. 3,602,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $146.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

