Meyer Handelman Co. Has $18.70 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 501,384 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $18,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,529,709,000 after acquiring an additional 887,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 895,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,036,045,000 after buying an additional 642,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,659,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $866,396,000 after buying an additional 1,574,761 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,810,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,851,874. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

