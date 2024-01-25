Meyer Handelman Co. Has $23.42 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,685,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock remained flat at $129.93 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,593,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,203. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.48 and its 200 day moving average is $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a one year low of $79.47 and a one year high of $132.50.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

