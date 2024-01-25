Meyer Handelman Co. Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HP by 83.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,333,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,569. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

