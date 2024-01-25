Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in CVS Health by 17.1% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,779 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,641,000 after buying an additional 479,643 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 474.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.99. The company had a trading volume of 27,490,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,382,876. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.