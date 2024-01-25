Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 11,246 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $16,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.52. The stock had a trading volume of 640,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

