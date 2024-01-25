Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 19,698 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.06% of Allstate worth $17,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $159.06. 1,248,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $159.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

