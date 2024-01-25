Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 563,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 1.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.11% of Sysco worth $37,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 6.2% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.27. 3,187,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,793. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

