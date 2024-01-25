Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,600 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.9% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.26. 5,062,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,881,119. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

