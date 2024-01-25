Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 27,600 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 377,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 30,660,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,141,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

