Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 643 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.42. 7,024,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,753,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

