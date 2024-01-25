Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 7,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE COP traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.05. 5,721,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,324,569. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.