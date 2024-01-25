Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.70. 6,448,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,980. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.