MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.02

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 88214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTG. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

