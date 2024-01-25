MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 8,841 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 98.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

