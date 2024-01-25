MGO One Seven LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,275,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,184,000 after buying an additional 49,720 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 558,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 67,167 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 122,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,595,000 after purchasing an additional 732,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

