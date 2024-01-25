MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $89.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,397,041. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

