MGO One Seven LLC Buys 4,532 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after acquiring an additional 670,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after purchasing an additional 529,592 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 316,695 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

