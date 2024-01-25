MGO One Seven LLC Buys 7,325 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,943 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $186,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 43.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $271.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $498.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $272.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.25 and its 200 day moving average is $246.46.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

