MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

