MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

FedEx Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE FDX opened at $249.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.10. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $183.59 and a one year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.