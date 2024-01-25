MGO One Seven LLC Has $670,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.