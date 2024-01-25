MGO One Seven LLC Has $796,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $307.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $248.96 and a 1 year high of $317.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.40 and its 200-day moving average is $286.43.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

