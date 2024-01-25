MGO One Seven LLC Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 9.8% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 27.5% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $237.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $239.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

