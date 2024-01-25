MGO One Seven LLC Has $881,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $500.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

