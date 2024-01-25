MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $96.88.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

