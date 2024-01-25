MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $379.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $392.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,407 shares of company stock worth $1,644,209. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.