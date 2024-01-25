MGO One Seven LLC Takes $888,000 Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mad River Investors acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

HHH opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.67. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $268.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.43 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $54,607.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,472.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 70,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.01 per share, with a total value of $5,217,705.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,422,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,462,102.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $54,607.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,472.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 589,726 shares of company stock worth $42,234,916 and sold 1,758 shares worth $144,604. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

