MGO One Seven LLC Trims Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,457,000 after acquiring an additional 383,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,386,000 after acquiring an additional 807,052 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,882,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,986,000 after acquiring an additional 764,836 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VICI opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICI. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Read Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.