MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $470.19, but opened at $450.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $446.07, with a volume of 411,253 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $2,347,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total transaction of $296,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $268,588.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $2,347,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $32,279,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $553.89 and its 200 day moving average is $443.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 349.60 and a beta of 2.52.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). The company had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 364.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.