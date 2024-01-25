Mina (MINA) 1-Day Volume Tops $31.81 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Mina has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $31.81 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mina has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002497 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,118,441,693 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,502,818 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,118,345,212.8400393 with 1,040,318,486.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.00613697 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $41,924,083.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.